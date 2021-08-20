Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 339.9% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $407,000.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

