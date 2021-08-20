Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $828,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $70.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

