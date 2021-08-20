Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

BATS NULG opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.32. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

