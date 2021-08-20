Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
UPST stock opened at $193.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
