Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UPST stock opened at $193.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.