Paul Thomas Sells 663 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $333.35 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.57.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.