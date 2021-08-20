PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PAVmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVM stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,009,979 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 91.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

