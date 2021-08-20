Paya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,160 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the typical volume of 737 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Paya by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 924,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

