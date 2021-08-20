Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.