Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $34.89 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

