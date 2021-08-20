Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $34.89 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

