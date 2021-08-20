PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PBF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

