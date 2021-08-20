PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.91

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 1973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

