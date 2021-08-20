PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 614,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 342,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,498. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

