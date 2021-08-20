Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of PBA opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,336 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 226,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

