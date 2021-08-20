Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 45,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 13,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.