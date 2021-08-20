PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $70.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and have sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 88,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

