Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

