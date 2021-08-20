Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,892. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 178,604 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.