Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.44 ($42.77).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,845 ($37.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,958.09. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

