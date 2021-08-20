Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNL. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. 20,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,284. The stock has a market cap of $783.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

