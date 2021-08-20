Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.