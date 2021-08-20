Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

