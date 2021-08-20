Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.