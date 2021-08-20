Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,170,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 54,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,507,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

