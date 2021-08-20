Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $466.98

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.98 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 484.40 ($6.33). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 478.20 ($6.25), with a volume of 592,815 shares trading hands.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

