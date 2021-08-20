Pettee Investors Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,831. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

