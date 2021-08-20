Pettee Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,751. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.