Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. 33,487,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

