PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PG&E by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PG&E by 12.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 92.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

