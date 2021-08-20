Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.59

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $16.02. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 6,072 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

