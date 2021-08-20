PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $222,182.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,422,942 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.