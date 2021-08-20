Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,880.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $3,880.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00470810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.13 or 0.01283693 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,340,108 coins and its circulating supply is 430,079,672 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.