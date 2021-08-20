Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $4,009.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.00496086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003585 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $626.56 or 0.01333099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,321,558 coins and its circulating supply is 430,061,122 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

