Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 337.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.