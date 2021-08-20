Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

