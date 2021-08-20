Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

