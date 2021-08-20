Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 287,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,836,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.