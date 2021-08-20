Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

