Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,237 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.39. 174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

