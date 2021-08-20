Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.14. 118,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,385. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.08. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

