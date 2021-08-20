Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

