PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $338,166.37 and approximately $394.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00829084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.