Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PZRIF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

