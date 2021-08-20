Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $730,513.88

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $730,513.88 and $382.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00876555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00109910 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

