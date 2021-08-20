Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.76 million, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

