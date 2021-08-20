Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after buying an additional 199,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.