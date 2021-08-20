Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($12.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,777 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $1,382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PRAX traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $841.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

