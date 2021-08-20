Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.75.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.17. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.