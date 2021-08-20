Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

PINC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

