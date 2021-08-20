Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.36.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.13.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.