Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Midland States Bancorp worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.93 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $558.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

